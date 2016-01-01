Dr. James Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Robinson, MD
Dr. James Robinson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Tulane General Pediatric Clinic4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-6253
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Robinson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1003901232
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital And Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
