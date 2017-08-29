Overview of Dr. James Robinson, MD

Dr. James Robinson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Robinson works at Spine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.