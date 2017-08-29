Dr. James Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Robinson, MD
Dr. James Robinson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Robinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Spine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4254 Roosevelt Way NE # W292, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
2
Center for Pain Relief at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
You will get out of Dr.Robinson what you put into the encounter. Just like any new relationship you put effort into. He is very attentive and takes notes. Remember, he is a pain specialist so the first visit is mostly going to be about fact finding, not emotional stories. He is super eager, thoughtful and a good listener. I'm going back to him in a couple weeks for a follow up. He may also refer you to a psychiatrist in the same building to help you with the emotional agony aspect of your pain
About Dr. James Robinson, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1790863157
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.