Dr. James Robles, MD
Overview of Dr. James Robles, MD
Dr. James Robles, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Robles works at
Dr. Robles' Office Locations
New Pain Solutions / Elite Medical Fitness412 E 18th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 304-2788Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great! He was honest and cared about my health.
About Dr. James Robles, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois, Chicago, IL
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robles accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robles works at
Dr. Robles speaks Italian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.
