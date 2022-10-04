Dr. James Robson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Robson, DDS
Dr. James Robson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in East Lyme, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL.
East Lyme Office279 Boston Post Rd, East Lyme, CT 06333 Directions (860) 390-0685
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
Best dentist in CT and surrounding States. Skilled in everything to do with dentistry with no anxiety or pain. Love this man and his team of hygienists and office staff!
About Dr. James Robson, DDS
- Dentistry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1487774972
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Robson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
