Overview of Dr. James Rodgers, MD

Dr. James Rodgers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Rodgers works at Tulsa Neurospine PLLC in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.