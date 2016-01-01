Dr. Rodio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Rodio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Rodio, MD
Dr. James Rodio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center.
Dr. Rodio works at
Dr. Rodio's Office Locations
Zober Zinn Kemp Psarras Mds29425 Chagrin Blvd Ste 301, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 292-0610Monday7:30pm - 9:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 9:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
Center for Effective Living20800 Westgate Mall Ste 200, Cleveland, OH 44126 Directions (440) 333-4949
Dba Middlefield Primary Care16030 E High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-5355Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ravenwood Mental Health Center12557 Ravenwood Dr, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-4552Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Rodio, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodio accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodio works at
Dr. Rodio has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.