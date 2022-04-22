Overview of Dr. James Ronk, MD

Dr. James Ronk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Ronk works at TULSA EYE ASSOCIATION in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.