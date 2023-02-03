Dr. Ronzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ronzo, DO
Overview of Dr. James Ronzo, DO
Dr. James Ronzo, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine.
BioSpine Spring Hill7101 Mariner Blvd Ste 304, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (813) 443-2108
BioSpine Orlando3900 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 449-8620Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Tampa Surgery Center5301 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 280-7809
BioSpine Tampa4211 W Boy Scout Blvd Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 443-2108Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
BioSpine Fort Myers13350 Metro Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (386) 224-1839Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
BioSpine Sarasota5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 444-5113
- American Republic
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The people in the Springhill office were friendly and professional. They answered all my questions and were very knowledgeable. My experience at the surgical center was beyond what I thought it would be. Everyone there was very professional as well. It made me feel at ease while going through this procedure. Dr. Ronzo is very knowledgeable, Took his time and answered all my questions. I waited a year to have this done, I shouldn’t have.
About Dr. James Ronzo, DO
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801852272
- Tampa General Hospital
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Flint Osteopathic Hopsital
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Central Florida
Dr. Ronzo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ronzo has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ronzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
185 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.