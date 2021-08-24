Dr. James Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Rose, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Cuero Regional Hospital, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.
Ascension Seton Family of Doctors1601 Trinity St Ste 704-F, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 324-8300
Seton Brain and Spine Institute1400 N Interstate 35 # 300, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- Jackson County Hospital District
- Lavaca Medical Center
- Yoakum Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My visit was great, Dr Rose explained everything on how he was going to do my neck surgery,everyone was nice, & didn’t have to wait long to see Dr Dr Rose. I would recommend my friends and family to Ascention Seaton Medical Center.
- English, Spanish
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rose speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
