Overview of Dr. James Rose, MD

Dr. James Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center and Community Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Western Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.