Overview of Dr. James Rose, MD

Dr. James Rose, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Lubbock Heart Hospital, Medical Arts Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at James Todd Rose, MD in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.