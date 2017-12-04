Overview of Dr. James Rose, DPM

Dr. James Rose, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at Palmetto Podiatry Group in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.