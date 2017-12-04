Dr. James Rose, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rose, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Rose, DPM
Dr. James Rose, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
Palmetto Podiatry Group2126b Highway 81 N, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 231-6395
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor with great patient interaction.
About Dr. James Rose, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.