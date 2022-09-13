Overview of Dr. James Rosneck, MD

Dr. James Rosneck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Rosneck works at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.