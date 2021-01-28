See All Hematologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. James Rossetti, DO

Hematology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Rossetti, DO

Dr. James Rossetti, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rossetti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5150 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 721-7778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Indiana Regional Medical Center
  • Penn Highlands Dubois
  • Penn Highlands Elk
  • Roper Hospital
  • Salem Regional Medical Center
  • Upmc Northwest
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Pancytopenia
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Pancytopenia
Acute Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    This man saved me and my neighbors life. We both came down with 2 different forms of cancer within 4 years. He is a true professional with and master in his field. I would recommend Dr. Rosettti to anybody, he truly cares about his patients. Thanks Doc love you bro
    Lewis — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. James Rossetti, DO

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982600425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Rossetti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rossetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rossetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rossetti has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.