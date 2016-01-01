Dr. James Rossini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rossini, MD
Overview of Dr. James Rossini, MD
Dr. James Rossini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hudson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Rossini works at
Dr. Rossini's Office Locations
Central Internal Medicine Associates PA635 Cleveland Ave S, Saint Paul, MN 55116 Directions (651) 698-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Rossini, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
