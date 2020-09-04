Dr. James Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Roth, MD
Dr. James Roth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dickson, TN. They completed their residency with LSU-Health Science Center
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
Ent. Sinus & Allergy Clinic125 Crestview Park Dr Ste 2, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 740-5233
Tristar Skyline Medical Center3441 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 740-5233
Horizon Medical Center111 Highway 70 E, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 446-0446Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
ENT Sinus and Allergy Clinic3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 320, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 988-9787Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughters doctor passed away. I didn't like the one that took over. So a family member recommend Dr. Roth. He's been great for both of them so I went to him about problems I had that I never took care of. My dad even went in for his problems.
About Dr. James Roth, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LSU-Health Science Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roth speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
