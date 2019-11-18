Overview

Dr. James Roth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Piedmont Physicians Sandy Springs, Sandy Spgs, GA in Sandy Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.