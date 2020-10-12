Overview of Dr. James Rotolo, MD

Dr. James Rotolo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Rotolo works at James E. Rotolo M.D, F.A.C.S., P. A in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.