Dr. James Rotolo, MD
Overview of Dr. James Rotolo, MD
Dr. James Rotolo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Rotolo works at
Dr. Rotolo's Office Locations
James E Rotolo, M.d., F.a.c.s.1696 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 903-7655Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
Ratings & Reviews
Feel extremely confident with Dr Rotolo treating my prostate issues
About Dr. James Rotolo, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology - Georgetoen University Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
- General Surgery - Georgetown University Medical Center,Washington, D.C.
- Georgetown University Of Medicine - M.D.
- Loyola University of Maryland - B.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotolo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.