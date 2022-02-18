Dr. Rough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Rough, MD
Overview of Dr. James Rough, MD
Dr. James Rough, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Rough's Office Locations
James Rough MD Pllc4721 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-8700
Cohen Family Medicine PC2830 N Swan Rd Ste 180, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 526-2082
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rough is very caring doctor. He involves his patients in conversations. He discussions options.
About Dr. James Rough, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1497082234
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rough accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.