Overview of Dr. James Rounder Jr, MD

Dr. James Rounder Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Rounder Jr works at Wilson Urology PA in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.