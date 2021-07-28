Dr. James Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rowland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Rowland, MD
Dr. James Rowland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rowland's Office Locations
Triangle Urological Group12311 Perry Hwy Fl 2, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 621-1818
- 2 501 Penn Ave Fl 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Directions (412) 281-7313
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 621-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE Dr.Rowland. I have been seeing him for over 15 years and I wouldn’t ever want any other doctor. He is just awesome and we have developed a great patient/doctor relationship. He has been there through 5 of my 7 pregnancies and he has always been extremely helpful, caring and funny. He makes you feel at ease and truly cares about your health and well-being. Out of all the doctors I’ve ever had he’s by far my favorite.
About Dr. James Rowland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
