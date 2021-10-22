Overview

Dr. James Ruble, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Ruble works at Ascension Medical Group Providence - Snow Road in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.