Dr. James Rucinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Rucinski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (855) 654-4222MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Center for Community Health at NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (212) 342-3820
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn Neurology Rehabilitation Medicine263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8600
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty340 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (347) 694-5035
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- U Ill Cook Co Hosp
