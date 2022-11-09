Dr. James Rudder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rudder, MD
Overview of Dr. James Rudder, MD
Dr. James Rudder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Magnolia, AR. They completed their residency with Scott And White Mem Hospital
Dr. Rudder's Office Locations
Magnolia Orthopaedic & Rehabilitation Center1005 N Jackson Ste B, Magnolia, AR 71753 Directions (870) 235-3200
Arkansas Orthopedic Surgery and Wellness Center180 Medical Park Pl Ste 101, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Directions (501) 620-4825
Hospital Affiliations
- Magnolia Regional Medical Center
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Golden Rule
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualChoice
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He has operated on me twice. Je excellent. He takes time with you. His office staff is very effeciient.
About Dr. James Rudder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- Baylor University Waco Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudder has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rudder speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.