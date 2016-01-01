Overview of Dr. James Rush, MD

Dr. James Rush, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Dardanelle Regional Medical Center, Golden Plains Community Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Rush works at Top of Texas Psychiatry, Pllc in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.