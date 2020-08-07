Dr. James Russavage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russavage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Russavage, MD
Overview of Dr. James Russavage, MD
Dr. James Russavage, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russavage's Office Locations
- 1 3601 5th Ave Ste 6B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 648-9670
- 2 678 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15261 Directions (412) 648-9657
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely loved my first visit with Dr. Russavage! He was extremely professional, patient, & kind towards me. This man clearly loves to help people and he loves what he does. I appreciate how he explained all of my treatment options and gave me hope for my healing. I highly recommend Dr. Russavage for a good, honest, & thorough skin/treatment consultation. You will be very pleased with his services!
About Dr. James Russavage, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801861802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
