Dr. James Russo II, MD
Dr. James Russo II, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Southern Urology LLC120 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 769-7779
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Dr. Russo is a very attentive and patient physician. He is very attuned to the patient's symptoms. He strikes me as extremely intelligent. In my opinion, he views his patients as a challenge to help in every way that his intelligence and training can guide him. He is first rate.
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Louisiana State University
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Russo II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
