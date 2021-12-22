Dr. James Rutland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rutland, MD
Dr. James Rutland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Gastro One3350 N Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 377-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have had several GIs since grade school and Dr. Rutland is my favorite, by far. I love the attention and compassion he has for his patients. I never feel rushed during my appointments and feel at ease asking questions and expressing any concerns. I have also had many procedures that involved anesthesia and Dr. Rutland is the ONLY GI who has ever taken the time to talk to you after you wake up to check on you. I highly recommend Dr. Rutland!
About Dr. James Rutland, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1689678468
- Methodist Hsp Central Unit
- University of Birmingham
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Rutland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutland has seen patients for Heartburn, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutland.
