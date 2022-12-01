Dr. James Rybak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rybak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rybak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Rybak, MD
Dr. James Rybak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Rybak works at
Dr. Rybak's Office Locations
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
SSM Health Medical Group112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 12, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-9202Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Urology4550 Memorial Dr Ste 280, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-3109
Urology of St Louis Inc326 Fountains Pkwy, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Directions (618) 489-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
my visits are always and successful
About Dr. James Rybak, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1801042700
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rybak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rybak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rybak has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rybak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rybak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rybak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.