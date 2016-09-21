Dr. Rydel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Rydel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Rydel, MD
Dr. James Rydel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Rydel's Office Locations
J. R. Nephology & Associates Inc.4542 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 425-0522
Chicago Ridge Dialysis10511 S Harlem Ave, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Directions (708) 425-0522
Renal Care Group Midamerica4861 Cal Sag Rd, Crestwood, IL 60418 Directions (708) 385-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rydel is an awesome doctor on so many levels but the most important, at least to me, is the fact he listens and will understand where your coming from. He knows that if you are there its not because you want to be and that your most likely afraid of what the future holds but does his best to give you the best future possible.
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- Rush University
Dr. Rydel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rydel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rydel has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rydel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rydel speaks German.
