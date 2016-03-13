See All Pediatricians in Cordova, TN
Dr. James Saino, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Saino, MD

Dr. James Saino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Saino works at Pediatric Physicians PC in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Physicians PC
    Pediatric Physicians PC
    1172 Vickery Ln, Cordova, TN 38016
(901) 757-0095

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Enteritis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Enteritis
Viral Enteritis

Treatment frequency



Viral Infection
Enteritis
Viral Enteritis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Excessive Sweating
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr. Saino through all three of our children, eldest with special needs. I wouldn't want my children seeing anyone else!
    Betsy Williams in Bartlett, TN — Mar 13, 2016
    About Dr. James Saino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144332842
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Saino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saino works at Pediatric Physicians PC in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Dr. Saino’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

