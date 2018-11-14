Dr. James Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Salem, MD
Overview
Dr. James Salem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Chapel Hill1260 Independence Ave, Akron, OH 44310 Directions (234) 312-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor,have seen him for 20 yrs..
About Dr. James Salem, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Greek
- 1134108764
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Akron City Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salem speaks Greek.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.