Dr. James Salerno, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Salerno, MD

Dr. James Salerno, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Salerno works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Malnutrition and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salerno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5591
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2017
    Five stars is to little to rate this doctor. A conscious doctor who is genuinely on top of your case, someone who visits you every days to check in your progress and listen to what yo have to say. The staff works like an well oiled machine at are always quick to answer to your needs with a smile. Well trained. Dr. Salerno is an excellent motivator and makes the patients put forward their best effort, Sincerely, Oscar Fagerlund. Admited : 10/3/2017, discarged : 1 0/18 /2017
    OSCAR FAGERLUND in MIAMI GARDENS, FL — Oct 28, 2017
    About Dr. James Salerno, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1295835791
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital South
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Salerno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salerno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salerno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salerno works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salerno’s profile.

    Dr. Salerno has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Malnutrition and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salerno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Salerno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salerno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salerno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salerno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

