Overview of Dr. James Salerno, MD

Dr. James Salerno, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Salerno works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Malnutrition and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.