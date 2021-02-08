Overview of Dr. James Salwitz, MD

Dr. James Salwitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Salwitz works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.