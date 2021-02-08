Dr. Salwitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Salwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Salwitz, MD
Dr. James Salwitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Salwitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salwitz's Office Locations
-
1
Astera Cancer Care75 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-4882
-
2
Astera Cancer CareJ2 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-7750
-
3
Regional Cancer Care Associates454 Elizabeth Ave Ste 240, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 390-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salwitz?
Dr Salwitz is one of the most caring and knowledgeable doctor I have ever met. Dr Salwitz helped to reach out to my mom's neurosurgeon to discuss the best treatment for her brain tumor. Dr Salwitz is sincere and attentive. He returns my phone calls on a timely basis and listens to our concerns with utmost patience. We are very fortunate to have Dr Salwitz as my mom's medical oncologist and I know she is now in good hands. I respect his opinion very highly and appreciate everything he has done for my mom. Thank you Dr. Salwitz!!
About Dr. James Salwitz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811986706
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute, NIH
- McGraw Medical Center of NorthWestern University
- Northwestern U/McGaw Med Ct
- Rutgers Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salwitz works at
Dr. Salwitz has seen patients for Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Salwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.