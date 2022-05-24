Dr. James Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Sanchez, MD
Dr. James Sanchez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospital
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D.3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-4361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Northwest7445 Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-4359Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanchez was a very caring doctor. When you seen him you could ask him questions and he would give you an answer. The best part was that he took his time with you and never once did he make you feel like just another patient. He treated everyone like family. I’m sad to hear he is retiring in the Month of May. He was more of a friend to me then a doctor. He will truly be missed. A truly professional doctor and a warm hearted man.
About Dr. James Sanchez, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1669481024
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Anemia, Nausea and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.