Overview

Dr. James Sanderson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Sanderson works at Adaniel Victor R MD in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.