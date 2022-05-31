See All Dermatologists in Fayetteville, GA
Dr. James Sandwich, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Sandwich, MD is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.

Dr. Sandwich works at Fayette Area Dermatology in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Griffin, GA and Zebulon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Fayette Area Dermatology
    450 Lanier Ave W, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 460-8988
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Griffin Dialysis
    731 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 460-8988
  3. 3
    Pike Area Dermatology
    584 Thomaston St, Zebulon, GA 30295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 460-8988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Warts
Keloid Scar
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Rosacea
Skin Ulcer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Telogen Effluvium
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Burn Injuries
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shingles
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 31, 2022
    Excellent experience with dr Sandwich. Very open to questions and patience with explaining procedures. He did not rush our appointment and made me feel extremely comfortable about my pending procedures.
    Joy passannante — May 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Sandwich, MD
    About Dr. James Sandwich, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699779199
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Dermatology Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Sandwich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandwich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandwich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandwich has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandwich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandwich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandwich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandwich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandwich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

