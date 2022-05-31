Overview

Dr. James Sandwich, MD is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sandwich works at Fayette Area Dermatology in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Griffin, GA and Zebulon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.