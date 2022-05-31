Dr. James Sandwich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandwich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sandwich, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sandwich, MD is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Locations
Fayette Area Dermatology450 Lanier Ave W, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 460-8988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Griffin Dialysis731 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 460-8988
Pike Area Dermatology584 Thomaston St, Zebulon, GA 30295 Directions (770) 460-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with dr Sandwich. Very open to questions and patience with explaining procedures. He did not rush our appointment and made me feel extremely comfortable about my pending procedures.
About Dr. James Sandwich, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699779199
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Dermatology Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Internal Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandwich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandwich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandwich has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandwich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandwich speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandwich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandwich.
