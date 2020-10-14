See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM

Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Roxborough Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sandy Jr works at Manayunk Foot and Ankle in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM
Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM
5.0 (436)
View Profile
Dr. Julie Siegerman, DPM
Dr. Julie Siegerman, DPM
5.0 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Siavash Rostami, DPM
Dr. Siavash Rostami, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Sandy Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manayunk Foot and Ankle
    5735 Ridge Ave Ste 203, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 487-0475
  2. 2
    Rhd-11th St Family Health Services of Drexel Univ
    850 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 769-1103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sandy Jr?

    Oct 14, 2020
    Dr Sandy is the best hands down!!!!!
    lisa mayers — Oct 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sandy Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Sandy Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sandy Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM.

    About Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700050101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandy Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandy Jr works at Manayunk Foot and Ankle in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sandy Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Sandy Jr has seen patients for Heel Spur and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandy Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Sandy Jr, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.