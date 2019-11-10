Overview

Dr. James Santarelli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Santarelli works at Aurora Health Center in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.