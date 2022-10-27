See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. James Sargent, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Sargent, MD

Dr. James Sargent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Sargent works at BERRY, MILNER, and SARGENT - TEXAS EYE CARE SPECIALISTS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sargent's Office Locations

    Berry Milner and Uhr Llp
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 609, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-8201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Cataract

Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 27, 2022
    My husband and I have been seeing Dr Sargent for a long time. The staff has always been exceptionally friendly and helpful. My wait times have been reasonable, and its a busy office. Dr Sargent is exceptionally kind and very thorough. You have to trust your doctor to take care of something as important as your vision, and I trust Dr Sargent.
    — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. James Sargent, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518283977
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • Washington
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Sargent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sargent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sargent works at BERRY, MILNER, and SARGENT - TEXAS EYE CARE SPECIALISTS in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sargent’s profile.

    Dr. Sargent has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sargent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sargent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sargent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

