Overview of Dr. James Sargent, MD

Dr. James Sargent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Sargent works at BERRY, MILNER, and SARGENT - TEXAS EYE CARE SPECIALISTS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.