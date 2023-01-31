Overview of Dr. James Saucedo, MD

Dr. James Saucedo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Saucedo works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.