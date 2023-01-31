See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Super Profile

Dr. James Saucedo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (120)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Saucedo, MD

Dr. James Saucedo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Saucedo works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saucedo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0999
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    9915 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Saucedo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1457517393
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Saucedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saucedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saucedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saucedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saucedo has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saucedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Saucedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saucedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saucedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saucedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

