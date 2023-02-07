Dr. James Sbarbaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sbarbaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sbarbaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Sbarbaro, MD
Dr. James Sbarbaro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Sbarbaro works at
Dr. Sbarbaro's Office Locations
Eye Associates of Colorado Springs2770 N Union Blvd Ste 240, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 471-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Eye Associates of Colorado Springs North10035 Pearl Pass Vw Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 471-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Carolina Ophthalmology PA1701 Old Village Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 693-1773
Carolina Ophthalmology PA1 Vanderbilt Park Dr Ste 150, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 277-8233
Eye Associates of Pueblo3707 Parker Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 471-2020Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Optum Primary Care and Specialty Care1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-5148Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The young woman who checked me in was a bit cool but worked quickly and answered my questions. Dr. S was clear and a bit rushed too. Other than this I was happy. I have no concerns and call Dr. S my eye doctor.
About Dr. James Sbarbaro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972781805
Education & Certifications
- U Of Ca San Diego Shiley Eye Ctr
- Drexel Hahnemann
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
