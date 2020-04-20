Overview of Dr. James Scanlon, MD

Dr. James Scanlon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.



Dr. Scanlon works at Naples Vascular Specialists, Naples, FL in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.