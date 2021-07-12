Overview

Dr. James Scelfo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Scelfo works at MDVIP - Orlando, Florida in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.