Overview of Dr. James Scharffenberger, MD

Dr. James Scharffenberger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Scharffenberger works at Scharffenberger Fisher/Pnks Mds in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.