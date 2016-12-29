Overview

Dr. James Schaupp, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UOMHS and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schaupp works at Sugar Pine Family Medicine in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.