See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD

Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Schermerhorn works at James Schermerhorn MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Schermerhorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Schermerhorn MD
    1151 N Buckner Blvd Ste 206, Dallas, TX 75218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 320-8447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Neonatal Anemia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schermerhorn?

    May 18, 2021
    Dr. Schermerhorn is the best of the best. He is incredibly knowledgable and attentive. He saved my baby's life. He saved my life. He cares about each individual patient and thinks outside of the box to provide the absolute best service possible. His staff is friendly. His office is warm and inviting. Cannot recommend him enough.
    Ciara Myers — May 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schermerhorn to family and friends

    Dr. Schermerhorn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schermerhorn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD.

    About Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215990213
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schermerhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schermerhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schermerhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schermerhorn works at James Schermerhorn MD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schermerhorn’s profile.

    Dr. Schermerhorn has seen patients for Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schermerhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Schermerhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schermerhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schermerhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schermerhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.