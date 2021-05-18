Overview of Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD

Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Schermerhorn works at James Schermerhorn MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.