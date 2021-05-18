Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schermerhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD
Overview of Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD
Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Schermerhorn's Office Locations
James Schermerhorn MD1151 N Buckner Blvd Ste 206, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 320-8447
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schermerhorn is the best of the best. He is incredibly knowledgable and attentive. He saved my baby's life. He saved my life. He cares about each individual patient and thinks outside of the box to provide the absolute best service possible. His staff is friendly. His office is warm and inviting. Cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. James Schermerhorn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1215990213
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schermerhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schermerhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schermerhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schermerhorn has seen patients for Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schermerhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Schermerhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schermerhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schermerhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schermerhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.