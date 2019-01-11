Dr. James Scheu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Scheu, MD
Overview of Dr. James Scheu, MD
Dr. James Scheu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Scheu works at
Dr. Scheu's Office Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Plastic Surgery777 S New Ballas Rd Ste 200E, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 942-3064Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheu?
Simply amazing! Dr Scheu and his staff are just the best. Extremely knowledgeable and patient. I asked many questions and they had the answers. I had numerous procedures with Dr Scheu and I am 100% happy!!!!
About Dr. James Scheu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1538202551
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheu works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.