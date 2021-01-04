See All Hand Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. James Schlenker, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Schlenker, MD

Dr. James Schlenker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Schlenker works at Office in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schlenker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Wound Repair
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2021
    My son and I have both had surgery with Dr. Schlenker. He is a fabulous doctor who clearly cares about his patients. He explains everything and, in my case, before surgically repairing my finger/hand, he wanted to see if it would heal on its own. It did not and so he has repaired it. White I'm still recovering, it's already working better. Previously he did minor surgery on my wrist, which was terrific as it solved my issue. He performed surgery on my son's neck and the scar is barely visible. The support staff is terrific as well.
    — Jan 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James Schlenker, MD
    About Dr. James Schlenker, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811187628
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Schlenker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlenker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlenker has seen patients for Wound Repair, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlenker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlenker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlenker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

