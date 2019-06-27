Overview

Dr. James Schnell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Colleton Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Schnell works at Palmetto Digestive Disease in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.