Dr. James Schnell, MD
Overview
Dr. James Schnell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Colleton Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Schnell works at
Locations
Palmetto Digestive Health Spec2073 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 571-0643
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Colleton Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Schnell since 2009 after another GI doctor perforated my esophagus. He always has taken excellent care care of me and listens when I am explaining an issue. I have had several EGDs now and all have gone well with no side effects. Excellent physician! Just wish he was still practicing out of the Summerville office!
About Dr. James Schnell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1679523070
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Bowman Gray Sch Med
- Bowman Gray Sch Med
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnell works at
Dr. Schnell has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.